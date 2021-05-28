Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $1,006.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018006 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00232755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

