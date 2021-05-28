Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.88% of Modine Manufacturing worth $50,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 804,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

