Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Ingevity worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

