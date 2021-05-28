Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.04 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

