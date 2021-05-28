Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 623 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $93.45 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,919 shares of company stock worth $2,402,745. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

