Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,544 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $50,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

