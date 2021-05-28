Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,737 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

