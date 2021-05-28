Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

