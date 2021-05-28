Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.