Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,912,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,455,062. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

