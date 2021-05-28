Diversified Trust Co Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

