Diversified Trust Co Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.