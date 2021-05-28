Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 272.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $176.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.05 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

