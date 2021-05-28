Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the April 29th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DCBO stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

