DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $147.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002512 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,867,213 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

