Dogecoin Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $40.85 billion and approximately $3.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00485725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,790,258,499 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

