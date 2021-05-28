Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 20.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.91. 33,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

