Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.68.

DG stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

