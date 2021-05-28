Dollar General’s (DG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

