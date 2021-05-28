Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR opened at $100.11 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.