Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

