Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

