Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.82.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $423.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

