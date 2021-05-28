Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. 9,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Domo has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.96.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

