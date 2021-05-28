Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $66.00. 12,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

