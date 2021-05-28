Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

