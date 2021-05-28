Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DCI stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

