Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DFIN stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $998.74 million, a PE ratio of 248.69 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

