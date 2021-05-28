DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 68,961 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00.

DASH stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.83.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoorDash by 92.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 20.7% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $970,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

