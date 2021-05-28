DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

