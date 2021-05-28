DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

