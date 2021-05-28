DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

