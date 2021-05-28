DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.