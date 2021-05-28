DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.40 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

