DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $16.07 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $16.07 or 0.00044060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $437,497.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,252 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.