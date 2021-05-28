DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $16.07 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $437,497.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $16.07 or 0.00044060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,252 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

