Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) versus VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Head to Head Comparison

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 5.95% 8.68% 2.48% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

62.8% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy and VivoPower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $23.87 billion 3.23 $1.38 billion $5.12 19.58 VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.94 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -58.33

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duke Energy and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 9 2 0 2.18 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $102.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Summary

Duke Energy beats VivoPower International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.9 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 91,000 square miles; and owns approximately 50,807 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 541,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. It has 21 wind, 150 solar, and 2 battery storage facilities, as well as 11 fuel cell locations with a capacity of 2,282 MW across 19 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

