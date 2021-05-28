Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

