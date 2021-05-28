Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $86.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

