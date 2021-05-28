Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Reaches $198,141.73

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $198,141.73 and $136,451.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00113974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00699527 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,914 coins and its circulating supply is 377,077 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

