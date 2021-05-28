Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

EMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. 5,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,092. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

