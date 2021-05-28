Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.67. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 5,104 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

