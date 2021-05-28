eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,231 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,568 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 158,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,546. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.