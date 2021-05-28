EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EchoStar by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

