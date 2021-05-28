Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ecolab by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

