Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 397,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,507,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

