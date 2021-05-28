Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.