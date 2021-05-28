Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $57.80 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

