Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $61.04. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 2,223 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

