Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the April 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
