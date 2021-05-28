Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the April 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.