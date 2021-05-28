Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 118,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,791. Endava has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

